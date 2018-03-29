SWAT standoff leads to arrest of man who pistol-whipped girlfriend, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested after a brief standoff with SWAT officers at an Orlando home early Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to a domestic incident at a home on Gore Street, where a man had pistol-whipped his girlfriend.
The girlfriend and another older woman got out of the home, police said.
However, the man stayed in the home and would neither respond to officers’ announcements nor their phone calls, police said.
Shortly after 6 a.m., the man came out of the home and was arrested without incident.
Neither the name of the man nor the circumstances surrounding the domestic incident have been released.
