Tampa Bay Buccaneers player hosting youth football camp in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Rachaad White, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back, is partnering with Lake Nona Youth Sports to organize a youth football camp this weekend, May 31, 2025.

This event will be followed by a Community Fun Day on June 1, 2025, at Heroes Community Park.

This camp welcomes all ages and skill levels, from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Rachaad and fellow NFL veterans will teach participants crucial skills training, position-specific drills, competitive stations, scrimmages, teamwork activities, and sessions emphasizing offensive and defensive strategies.

Every camper will receive a limited-edition t-shirt, a photo opportunity, and giveaways from event sponsors.

