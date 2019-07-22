Tavares police are investigating apparent murder-suicide

Tavares, Fla. - Tavares police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after they say an older man called officials and told them he shot his wife.
Officers were dispatched to 1500 block of Grove Ct. after he called police and said he was going to shoot himself.
Officials say when officers arrived at the residence, they found the man and the woman dead with gunshot wounds.
Detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant.
No new details have been released.
