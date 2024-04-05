Tavistock owner to pay fine for insider trading

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

British billionaire and Tavistock Group owner Joe Lewis will avoid jail time, but pay a $5 million fine tied to insider trading.

The order was made by U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke on April 4 in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York. Lewis in January pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and two counts of securities fraud.

As a part of the sentencing, Lewis also will face three years of probation. The $5 million will be part of $50 million in financial penalties to Lewis’ company Broad Bay Ltd.

