BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The board of directors with Space Florida will vote Wednesday on a proposal to help two private companies on the space coast.
SpaceX and Blue Origin are asking for millions of dollars to build new facilities and add high-paying jobs in Brevard County.
The proposal could cost taxpayers $18 million and come from the Florida Department of Transportation.
Since the successful test launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the company has wanted to build a new maintenance area and control center.
Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos is running Blue Origin at the Kennedy Space Center.
The money would build a rocket testing and refurbishment center, as well as other improvements.
Former employee of Kennedy Space Center and former mayor of Titusville, Jim Tulley, told Channel 9’s Ty Russell that the expansion puts the area closer to once again putting people in space.
“We are going to be a whole lot prouder once we can launch another American astronaut on an American rocket in an American capsule,” Tulley said.
“Just five years ago, we were hurting. Now, we are the envy of the world. It's incumbent upon us to stay that way,” said Dale Ketcham with Space Florida.
The vote is scheduled to happen during a two-hour meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m.
