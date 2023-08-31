Taylor Morrison, Lennar pay millions for Lake County site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An eight-figure land deal in the small Lake County city of Mascotte is the latest instance of national homebuilders spending big on sites farther from Orlando’s urban core.

Lake County records show LT Langley LLC paid $10.6 million on Aug. 15 for 465.6 acres — or about $22,725 per acre.

Read: Lake County deputies ask for help in finding tiny home

Florida Division of Corporations records show LT Langley LLC is registered to Scottsdale, Arizona-based homebuilder Taylor Morrison. It also lists Miami-based Lennar Homes LLC as a member, suggesting the two homebuilders collaborated to buy the large site, which includes some lakes and wetlands.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

VIDEO: Lake County sees minimal impact from Idalia Lake County sees minimal impact from Idalia (Lake County sees minimal impact from Idalia)





©2023 Cox Media Group