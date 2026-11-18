TCL’s 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G takes a different approach to the smartphone screen, pairing a paper-like surface with a display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 128GB model will cost $169.99 at Amazon during TCL’s Nov. 19-30 Black Friday and Cyber Monday event. That represents an $80 reduction from its $249.99 suggested retail price.

TCL 60XE NXTPAPER 5G

A different surface for everyday reading

The phone’s main feature is a 6.78-inch full HD+ display using TCL’s NXTPAPER technology. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling up to 240Hz.

TCL says the display is designed to reduce glare and includes blue-light filtering. Its paper-like presentation is intended for activities such as reading articles, reviewing notes and browsing the web.

The display remains an LCD, rather than an electronic paper screen. Its refresh rate supports conventional smartphone activities such as scrolling and watching video alongside reading.

Expandable storage and everyday hardware

The 128GB model includes a microSD card slot, allowing users to add storage for downloaded documents, photos and other files.

The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera with macro capability, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

A 5,010-milliamp-hour battery powers the handset. Face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint reader provide biometric access options, alongside 5G connectivity.

The distinguishing feature is the screen’s presentation rather than a separate reading device. The scheduled November discount would bring that combination of a paper-like display and everyday smartphone functions below $170.

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