TCL’s Designer Series Black Friday promotion includes the A300L and A400U, two television lines that combine conventional viewing with artwork display options.

The advertised discounts reach nearly 43%, with prices varying by model and screen size.

A300L emphasizes art customization

The A300L’s 55-inch model is listed at $699.99, a 30% discount. The 65-inch and 75-inch models are listed at $899.99 and $1,199.99, respectively, both advertised as 40% off.

TCL says the A300L offers 270 art-setting combinations drawn from six styles, five moods and nine scenes, along with more than 100,000 AI-generated artwork options.

Those features emphasize how the television looks when displaying artwork as part of a room.

A400U adds Mini LED and a higher refresh rate

A400U

The A400U’s advertised prices are $649.99 for the 55-inch model, $799.99 for the 65-inch, $999.99 for the 75-inch and $1,499.99 for the 85-inch.

The corresponding advertised discounts are 35%, nearly 43%, 37.5% and 25%.

The A400U combines quantum-dot color technology with Mini LED backlighting. TCL lists peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits and a native 144Hz refresh rate, features relevant to HDR content and fast-moving video.

The distinction is one of emphasis rather than a definitive ranking. The A300L centers on art customization, while the A400U adds display hardware aimed at picture performance. Screen size, room lighting and viewing habits remain relevant when comparing the models.

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