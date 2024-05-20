Tech firm uses drones to assist in 911 rescues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Picture this: You make an emergency 911 call because a colleague at your office has collapsed. The emergency dispatcher notes that the symptoms point to a likely heart attack. About two minutes later, a drone delivers an automated external defibrillator to your office.

The defibrillator has a video screen to show how to remove the pads and apply them to an injured person — and instructions are delivered in English or Spanish.

If you’re in Manatee County, this scenario is a real possibility thanks to a new first-of-its kind collaboration between Orlando-based Archer First Response Systems (typically called ArcherFRS), Tampa General Hospital and Manatee County. Under the current contract, Manatee County pays $1.00 per month for the lease and maintenance/operating service, said Bill Logan, public information officer for Manatee County.

