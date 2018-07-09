0 Teen appeared 'scared, shaken' after man forced her onto ATV in DeLand, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Sunday on charges of kidnapping after he grabbed a 16-year-old girl in DeLand and forced her to ride on his ATV to DeLeon Springs, officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Robert Dishman, 57, approached the girl, who was walking on Arabesque Drive and Arborvitae Way, while he was on his ATV and yelled at her to get on. The girl approached Dishman because she knew him, and that’s when he grabbed her and pulled the girl onto his ATV, deputies said.

The girl told investigators she was scared to fight or runaway because she knew Dishman had firearms and knives, deputies said.

Authorities said Dishman took the girl to his house and then took her for a ride in his car. While she was in the car, the 16-year-old called her mother (while deputies were with her) and said she was on a dirt road somewhere in the DeLeon Springs area, deputies said.

Volusia County sheriff’s helicopter spotted Dishman’s vehicle in DeLeon Springs and deputies arrested him.

According to a news release, the girl “appeared scared and shaken, but wasn’t injured.”

The girl’s mother told deputies Dishman frequently approached her daughter in the past, despite being told to stay away.

Dishman was charged with kidnapping, child abuse, interference with child custody and driving while license suspended or revoked. He remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $31,500 bail.

