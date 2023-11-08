Teen arrested after abandoning 2-year-old found inside car he stole, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A teenager is facing a long list of charges after police said he stole a car with a child inside.

Police said a video shows a 17-year-old dropping off a 2-year-old, who was inside of the stolen car, on the side of the road in Holly Hill.

The teen drove off after abandoning the toddler, police said.

The teenager is facing felony charges of kidnapping, child abuse and grand theft.

