Teen critically hurt after being shot in Oak Ridge, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a teenager was shot Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard in the Oak Ridge area.

Deputies said they found a 17-year-old who had been shot when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Deputies said the shooting is an active investigation, and they do not have any other details they can release.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

