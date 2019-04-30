Teen leads Indialantic police on overnight chase through neighborhood

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - An Orlando teen is facing charges after Indialantic police said he fled from them, racing through a residential neighborhood overnight.
Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Jancarlos Torres, was later captured in Melbourne Beach after he called a Lyft driver to pick him up.
Dash camera video from the Indialantic Police Department shows one of the officers who tried to pull over the driver of a Toyota spotted speeding through a residential neighborhood.
The driver doesn’t stop, the video shows, and police said the driver fled through a yard on Palm Court to avoid the traffic stop.
“Jumped the curb, went up an embankment, actually a hill, tore up his sprinkler system and the bumper of the car. By the time the officer turned around, he was gone,” said Sgt. Mike Connor, Indialantic police.
A second Indialantic officer spotted the driver, but he was moving too fast, so the officer decided not to follow, officials said.
A short time later, the suspect’s abandoned Toyota was spotted at Rykman park in Melbourne Beach, police said.
A Lyft driver had also been called to the scene.
Police said Torres does not have a valid driver’s license. Police said he has an active felony warrant out of Osceola County.
