  • Teen shot, killed inside car at Leesburg store parking lot, gunmen at large, police say

    By: James Tutten

    LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg police said an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon outside of a convenience store.

    Officers said the teen was shot around 5 p.m. while sitting inside of a parked red Ford Mustang at the Leesburg Supermarket on County Road 468.

    Multiple shots were fired at the car and the victim was struck in the head, police said.

    Officers said they are looking for a gray four-door car with two men inside that may have been involved in the shooting.

    The victim was not identified by police and no other details were given.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Leesburg police at 352-728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

