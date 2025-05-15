Teen stabbed during fight in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Detectives in Volusia County are talking to witnesses after a teenager was stabbed.

It happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Courtland Boulevard and Hanford Drive.

That’s about a half-mile from Heritage Middle School.

A witness sent Eyewitness News photos of the scene.

0 of 5 Deltona stabbing Deputies said a boy, 15, was stabbed Wednesday in Deltona. Deltona stabbing Deputies said a boy, 15, was stabbed Wednesday in Deltona. Deltona stabbing Deputies said a boy, 15, was stabbed Wednesday in Deltona. Deltona stabbing Deputies said a boy, 15, needed stitches and staples after he was recently attacked in Deltona. Deltona stabbing Deputies said a boy, 15, was stabbed Wednesday in Deltona.

Deputies said a 15-year-old boy had to get stitches and staples.

Investigators said the teen knows the people who jumped him and that a prior dispute led the Wednesday’s attack.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office said detectives are now working to identify multiple people who were involved in the stabbing incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group