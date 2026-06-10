Teen tells deputies man tried to enter his shower at Palm Coast Planet Fitness

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is accused of exposing himself to a 15-year-old boy and trying to enter the teen’s shower at a Palm Coast gym, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded Feb. 25 to the Planet Fitness on State Road 100 after staff reported a possible sex offense in the men’s locker room.

According to the sheriff’s office, employees told deputies the teen reported that an adult man who was naked had tried to enter his shower.

Investigators said surveillance video showed 34-year-old Craig Stevens Jr. entered the gym using a family member’s membership and went directly into the men’s locker room.

Deputies said Stevens entered a shower stall unclothed and left the shower curtain open.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen later entered a separate shower stall, closed the curtain and began showering.

Investigators said Stevens walked to the teen’s shower stall, pulled back the curtain and exposed himself again.

Deputies said the teen immediately told Stevens, “No.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Stevens then got dressed, left the locker room and left the gym.

Detectives said the teen later identified Stevens in a photo lineup.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stevens denied involvement when detectives interviewed him, but investigators said surveillance video and other evidence contradicted his account.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Stevens on one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition involving an offender 18 or older and a victim younger than 16.

The sheriff’s office said the warrant was served while Stevens was already in federal custody.

Deputies said Stevens is currently serving a four-year, six-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft in a separate case.

Federal prosecutors said Stevens used an elderly victim’s personal identifying information and shared it with co-defendants, who accessed the victim’s bank accounts and applied for credit cards and loans, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the scheme resulted in the theft of $19,762.38.

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