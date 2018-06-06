Teenage Apopka girl hasn't been seen in more than a month

APOPKA, Fla. - A 16-year-old Apopka girl hasn't been seen in more than a month, the Apopka Police Department said Wednesday.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Lovenica Elma, who was last seen on May 3 on South Park Avenue near East Seventh Street, where her relatives live.
Elma is black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red dress and white sandals.
"She has run away several times in the past but usually returns. This is the longest she's been gone," Apopka police Detective Andrew Parkinson said. "We are concerned for her safety, and we'd just like to check on her and make sure she's OK and return her to her family."
No other details were given.
Anyone with information on Elma's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE at 888-356-4774 or Apopka police at 407-703-1757.
