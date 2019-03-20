Teenager fatally shot in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Pine Hills Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 7:35 p.m. when deputies were called out to the 5000 block of Pine Chase Drive for an aggravated battery call.
Upon arrival, officials found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Hw was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
One local told Channel 9 that he heard about twenty gunshots from what he said sounded like a machine gun.
Victim or suspect information have yet to be released.
Investigators have not yet revealed what may have led to the shooting.
It is not known if the shooting is related to the discovery of a body nearby on North Hastings Street Monday night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
