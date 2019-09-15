  • Teenager shot in chest in Orange County, investigators say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting on the 2400 block of Mace Street.

    Investigators said a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest Sunday. 

    Officials said the man was transported to a hospital. 

    The condition of the man is not known.

    Deputies said they are in the area looking for an armed suspect.

    No other details have been made available.

