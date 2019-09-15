Teenager shot in chest in Orange County, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting on the 2400 block of Mace Street.
Investigators said a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest Sunday.
Officials said the man was transported to a hospital.
The condition of the man is not known.
Deputies said they are in the area looking for an armed suspect.
No other details have been made available.
OCSO is on Mace Street, crime scene tape is up here. What we know: A 19 year old male was shot in the chest. Ocso is in the area looking for an armed suspect. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/adIWMxIbH4— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) September 15, 2019
OCSO has confirmed there was a shooting here, one person was taken to the hospital. Working on more details. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kQgwKDRSUO— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) September 15, 2019
