Teenager shot in chest in Orange County, investigators say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting on Mace Street.

    Investigators said a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest Sunday. 

    The condition of the man is not known.

    Deputies said they are in the area looking for an armed suspect.

    No other details have been made available.

