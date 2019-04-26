0 Teens in stolen car lead deputies on wild chase, swim across lake to avoid arrest, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Three teens are facing a list of charges after a wild chase in Volusia County.

Deputies said they tried to get away in a stolen car, then ran, and even swam across a lake to avoid being caught.

The suspects are only 15 and 16 years old and are wanted in a series of crimes in Volusia and Seminole counties, deputies said.

Officials said the chase started around 4 a.m. Wednesday as police were tracking the teens in a stolen car.

Officers on the ground backed off as a Sheriff's Office helicopter tracked the car around Lake Helen and down a dirt road.

The chopper continues to follow the suspects through woods and toward a lake, but even that didn't stop the chase.

The video shows the trail from each swimmer trying to make their way across and one who turns back.

You can also see the police dog helping to track the suspect in the dark as more deputies move in through the marsh and thick brush with guns drawn.

But deputies said the teen refused to follow their commands.

About 30 minutes after the car chase began, the first suspect was in custody.

Ten minutes later, deputies caught the other person who thought they could get away by swimming across the lake.

Deputies said one teen was bitten by a K-9 and had to be treated at the hospital.

The teens are facing multiple charges, including vehicle burglaries, auto theft, and resisting arrest.

The 15-year-old driver is also charged with driving without a license.

