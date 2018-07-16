0 Teens in Winter Park beating death sentenced to ‘high-risk juvenile commitment'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two Orange County teenagers convicted of manslaughter were sentenced Monday.

Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall were found guilty of killing Winter Park High School student Roger Trindade in 2016. The pair were sentenced to spend nine to 14 months in a high-risk juvenile facility.

Hall and Sutherland beat Trindade, 15, until he was unconscious in downtown Winter Park’s Central Park. The two spat on Trindade while he was bleeding on the ground.

Trindade was removed from life support after two days.

Hall and Sutherland were under the age of 18 when the incident happened.

Prosecutors argued Trindade's death was a vicious, adult-style case of manslaughter, but defense attorneys claimed it was a one-time mistake.

In June, Judge Jenifer Harris decided to take an adult sentence off the table, despite the teens being tried as adults. She told families on both sides that throwing Sutherland and Hall in prison would turn them into career criminals.

But Trindade’s family said they felt disappointed.

"We lost our only son's life. Now they are going to do what -- one year, two years in jail? This is not acceptable. This is not right," Rodrigo Trindade said. "They spit on his dying body."

The Trindade family moved to Winter Park from Brazil.

“Every day I’m going to wake up without my boy,” said Roger Trindade’s mother, Adriana Trindade.

The medical examiner ruled the teen’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

