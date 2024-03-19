Temperatures drop after front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be sunny and much cooler on Tuesday.

We will see dropping temperatures throughout the morning.

Our area will see lows in the 40s and 50s until we slowly warm up starting at 9 a.m.

We will be sunny, breezy and cool Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 60s.

We will be even colder Tuesday night, with widespread lows in the 40s and some areas in the 30s.

Our area will warm up nicely on Wednesday, with highs in the 70s.

Central Florida will also stay dry until more rain arrives on Friday and Saturday.

