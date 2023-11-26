Temps rise before biggest cold front of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s getting warmer today, with Orlando’s highs back in the 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll also have mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day and into the evening.

Early Monday morning, our biggest front of the season arrives.

Get ready to grab the sweaters.

Read: Local businesses see uptick in sales during Small Business Saturday shopping holiday

Many communities haven’t seen the 40s yet this fall.

Cold front on the way (WFTV/WFTV)

Temperatures in the 40s mark the start of the “cold season.”

But they’ll get that chance on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some spots could even see some 30s.

As you can imagine, it won’t just be cold mornings; afternoon highs will reach the 60s and low 70s for a big chunk of the week.

Mornings will dip into the 40s for most Central Florida communities by the middle of the week.

Cold ftont temperatures on Wednesday (WFTV/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group