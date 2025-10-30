Tennis courts at Round Lake Park to undergo renovations

OVIEDO, Fla. — Starting Monday, Nov. 3, the north tennis courts at Round Lake Park in Oviedo will close for a complete renovation.

The north courts, which are over 20 years old, will undergo a full refurbishment expected to last about three months. During this time, the south courts will remain open to the public.

Once the renovation of the north courts is completed, the south courts will close for approximately two weeks for resurfacing.

This phased approach ensures that tennis enthusiasts will have access to at least one set of courts throughout the renovation period.

The renovation project aims to modernize the aging facilities, providing improved surfaces and amenities for local tennis players.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group