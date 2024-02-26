Local

Terminal B road traffic closed at OIA as police investigate call

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport said Monday afternoon that road traffic is closed at Terminal B.

6:44 pm Update

If you are picking up someone at MCO from Terminal B, or dropping off, please follow roadway signage to Terminal A or the Train station. This is being done while law enforcement responds to a call at Terminal B, airport officials said.

Original Story:

The airport said law enforcement officers are currently investigating a call but would not provide details on the call.

“Please follow instructions from onsite airport personnel,” the airport said on X. “Updates will be provided as the situation develops.”

