Testimony continues in trial of teens accused of beating Winter Park boy to death

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Testimony will continue Tuesday in the trial of two teenagers accused of beating a 15-year-old boy to death in Winter Park.

Roger Trindade was killed in October 2016. His relatives from Brazil have flown in for the hearings and are present for the trial.

Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall, both 16, are being tried as adults and are facing manslaughter charges in the death of Trindade.

Investigators said Jagger Gouda, who was 14 years old at the time, sprayed Trindade with skunk spray as a prank.

Police said Gouda called Hall and Sutherland, who beat Trindade unconscious in downtown Winter Park's Central Park. Trindade was removed from life support following a two-day hospitalization.

The state's star witness, Trindade's best friend, Rodrigo Morales, took the stand Monday.

"He approaches, doesn't say anything and swings at my jaw," Morales said. "After they left, I stood up and went to check on Roger. He was on the ground, unresponsive."

Sutherland and Hall were each offered a plea deal last week, but neither agreed to the deal, which would have included a three-year prison sentence.

The defense claims Hall and Sutherland are on trial by chance; by an accident of fate.

"It happens every day. It happens at school all the time. Kids get hit and fall down and they don't die," Fussell said.

However, WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said evidence suggests it wasn’t a mutual fight between the teenage boys.

“This was anything other than just a schoolyard fight,” Sheaffer said. “The facts really indicate that the victim was sucker-punched. He wasn't in a fighting posture.”

The jury consists of six people and two alternates.

Gouda pleaded guilty to witness tampering and battery in February.

The judge followed a recommendation from the Department of Juvenile Justice for what’s called a non-secure residential commitment.

It means Gouda will not be in a jail cell, but he will be in custody 24 hours a day in a more relaxed setting.

