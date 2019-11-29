  • Thanksgiving Day fire displaces Sanford family, Red Cross says

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - A family of four was displaced following a fire at their Sanford home Thursday morning.

    There weren't any injuries in the fire, which happened at a home in the 2100 block of West Airport Boulevard.

    Kelly Loughan and her family were nearly all moved in with only a few boxes to unload before settling in. She said she received a call from her landlord that the home was on fire.

    "He was checking where we were," Loughan told Channel 9. "He wasn't sure whether we were here or not yet."

    The American Red Cross was able to provide the family by providing financial assistance. 

    The family said that its neighbors were also able to provide relief. 

    Fire officials aren't yet sure what caused the fire. 

