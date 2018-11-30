The struggle is real: Burglar loses pants while breaking into Lakeland business

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland police shared video of a burglar's ridiculous attempt to break into a car dealership.
Police said the thief used a fire extinguisher last week to bust a hole in a wall at the Hyundai Dealership on West Memorial Boulevard.
Surveillance video shows the burglar struggling to climb into the business.
The man managed to wiggle his way through the wall but he lost his pants in the process.
The thief stole a generator and has not been caught, police said.
