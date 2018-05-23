0 The sun's out today; but drenching rain expected for Memorial Day weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -

1 p.m.

It's a sunny day across Central Florida, the lack of clouds will allow the temps to rise into the upper-80s.

Most of the moisture and clouds have come closer to the tropical disturbance and drier air has filtered in over much of the state.

The day's heating can develop some isolated storms over the afternoon.

FINALLY SOME SUN! Sparkling in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/qt5psUBjs3 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 23, 2018

11 a.m.

As momentary sun returns to the Sunshine State, Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking a tropical disturbance that will impact your Memorial Day weekend.

The tropical disturbance now has a 60 percent chance of developing, according to the National Hurricane Center.

8am Update: There is now a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days from the area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean. This will being heavy rain and potential flood threat again to Central Florida this weekend. pic.twitter.com/TUC9Pbvt2j — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 23, 2018

Regardless of whether it develops, Channel 9 meteorologists Brian Shields and Rusty McCranie said Central Florida will see heavy rain over the Memorial Day weekend.

5 a.m.

Wednesday will bring more wet weather to Central Florida. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields there is a 50-50 chance for showers and storms.

We will also see some sunshine and it will feel hotter, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Shields also said there is a higher chance for rain this weekend. Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that’s expected to bring several more inches of rain for Memorial Day weekend.

Read: Blame it on the rain: Snakes seek drier ground in Florida

