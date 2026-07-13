Theatre South Playhouse celebrates 100th performance of ‘Ride the Cyclone’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Theatre South Playhouse will mark the 100th performance of its production of “Ride the Cyclone” on Friday, July 24.

The Orlando production opened in February 2024 and has generated more than $180,000 in ticket sales, according to the theater.

The dark comedy musical follows members of a Canadian high school choir who die in a roller coaster accident and are given a chance to argue why one of them should return to life.

The July 24 performance will include a post-show cast discussion, a role-swap cabaret and other activities.

The show returns for 12 performances across select weekends in July and August at Theatre South Playhouse, 7601 Della Drive in Orlando.

The final performance is scheduled for Aug. 30.

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