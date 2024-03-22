Theft of e-bikes on the rise, police offer prevention tips

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police are warning residents of a recent rise in the theft of e-bikes and wanted to share some tips to raise awareness about prevention.

Since January, officers have responded to multiple reports involving the theft of e-bikes, which are considered motor vehicles, police said.

The best way to prevent theft is to prevent the opportunity, here are some tips:

Store e-bikes inside when possible.

Invest in a strong lock. U-locks are among the most secure. Make sure it is long enough to go through rear wheel and frame with enough room to reach the pole or bike rack where it will be secured.

When out and about, secure the e-bike in a highly visible, well lighted area with the lock to secure it, even if it is for a short time.

Use a Tracking Device. This will help in recovery in the event the e-bike is stolen.

Police stated that “the best prevention is awareness, and appropriate safety precautions to keep property secure.”

