Theory suggests cosmic ray could have caused flight to suddenly drop over Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new theory about what caused that sudden drop on a JetBlue flight back in October.

The flight experienced a sudden drop in altitude over Florida in October, injuring more than a dozen passengers.

Initially, experts attributed the incident to solar radiation, but a new theory suggests that a cosmic ray may have altered flight data, causing the plane to dive.

“The fact that any ones or zeros in the programs could be scrambled around in any way just by radiation, is worrisome. Especially if it can interdict the flight controls,” said aviation analyst John Nance.

Airbus has already issued a software fix to address the issue, and experts have noted that the system functioned as it should during the incident.

