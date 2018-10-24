ORLANDO, Fla. - Hopefully you didn't wake up Wednesday morning, hear that someone in South Carolina won the history-making $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, and throw away your ticket without looking at THE numbers.
The Florida Lottery said Wednesday that four tickets sold in the Sunshine State were worth $1 million or more.
Two of those four tickets were sold in Central Florida.
- A ticket worth $3 million was sold at RaceTrac at 12136 South John Young Parkway in Orlando.
- A ticket worth $1 million was sold at 601 Weldon Boulevard in Lake Mary.
- A ticket worth $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven at 909 South 78th Street in Tampa.
- A ticket worth $1 million was sold at a United Fuel at 6900 Southwest 8th Street in Miami.
The winning numbers from Tuesday's jackpot were 5-28-62-65-70 and the MegaBall was 5.
#New: Not the $1.6billion jackpot, but one million dollar lottery ticket from last night’s Mega Millions drawing sold at this Publix in Lake Mary.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/9CGyX0zXd4— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) October 24, 2018
If you didn't win anything from Tuesday's Mega Millions, there's still the Powerball: The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's jackpot is $620 million. Watch for the winning numbers on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. and download the WFTV News app to get an alert when the numbers are pulled.
