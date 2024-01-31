These 24 new flights slated to start in Central Florida this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) will see five airlines launch or expand flights to Central Florida during the early part of this year.
Orlando International Airport
Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based Breeze Airways, which added a new service base here, is starting nine new routes from Orlando so far this year, including to:
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania, starting Jan. 30
- Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 14
- Madison, Wisconsin starting seasonal service Feb. 14
- Stewart/Newburgh, New York, Feb. 15
- Evansville, Indiana, Feb. 23
- Mobile, Alabama, April 10
- Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, May 24
- Hartford, Connecticut, and Orange County-Santa Ana, California, starting seasonal service May 29
