These 24 new flights slated to start in Central Florida this year

Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) will see five airlines launch or expand flights to Central Florida during the early part of this year.

Orlando International Airport

Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based Breeze Airways, which added a new service base here, is starting nine new routes from Orlando so far this year, including to:

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania, starting Jan. 30

Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 14

Madison, Wisconsin starting seasonal service Feb. 14

Stewart/Newburgh, New York, Feb. 15

Evansville, Indiana, Feb. 23

Mobile, Alabama, April 10

Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, May 24

Hartford, Connecticut, and Orange County-Santa Ana, California, starting seasonal service May 29

