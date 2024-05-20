These are the best & worst industries for finding a job right now

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Workers in the market for a new job are finding quick success if they’re targeting a select few industries — and, perhaps surprisingly, if they’re hunting without the aid of artificial intelligence.

A new survey from Resume Builder of workers hired into new jobs within the last six months paints a picture of workers in food and hospitality, retail, and construction being been able to find jobs quickly. Prospective employees in business and finance, education, and software are having a harder time landing a new job.

According to the findings, 26% of all recently hired workers found a new job within a month. The survey also found that 72% of respondents applied to fewer than 10 jobs during their search, and about two-thirds got multiple offers.

