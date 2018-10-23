  • These things are more likely to happen to you than winning the Mega Millions (...Sorry)

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    In the history of the world, there has never been a larger jackpot than Tuesday’s $1,600,000,000 Mega Millions prize.

    Yes, the idea of alllllll that money is tempting. So tempting. The houses, the cars, the clothes, the private jets, the idea of telling your bosses what you really think of them: The opportunities are as seemingly endless.

    Also seemingly endless: The ridiculous things that are more likely to happen to you than winning the Mega Millions. Sorry. We’re just preparing you.
     

    The odds of matching all six numbers of Tuesday’s Mega Millions: 1 in 302,000,000
     


    Odds of being an astronaut and going up in space: 1 in 13,200,000


    Odds of being designated a saint: 1 in 20,000,000


    Odds of being elected President of the United States: 1 in 10,000,000


    Odds of being struck by lightning: 1 in 576,000


    Odds of winning an Olympic medal: 1 in 662,000

     


    Odds of winning an Oscar: 1 in 11,500

     


    Odds of being injured by a toilet: 1 in 10,000

     


    Before you get too discouraged, rest assured that you do have a better chance of winning Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot than a meteor landing on your house.

    That’s about it, though.

    Good luck, folks!
     

     

