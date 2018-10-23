0 These things are more likely to happen to you than winning the Mega Millions (...Sorry)

In the history of the world, there has never been a larger jackpot than Tuesday’s $1,600,000,000 Mega Millions prize.

Yes, the idea of alllllll that money is tempting. So tempting. The houses, the cars, the clothes, the private jets, the idea of telling your bosses what you really think of them: The opportunities are as seemingly endless.

Also seemingly endless: The ridiculous things that are more likely to happen to you than winning the Mega Millions. Sorry. We’re just preparing you.



MORE MEGA MILLIONS MANIA:



The odds of matching all six numbers of Tuesday’s Mega Millions: 1 in 302,000,000



Finally got my #MegaMillions and #Powerball tickets. I could really use some of that money rinnow. pic.twitter.com/QL9GWskvwj — 🎃 All Hallow’s Eve 🎃 (@atleve) October 23, 2018



Odds of being an astronaut and going up in space: 1 in 13,200,000

i wasn't going to buy a mega millions ticket but one of my kids asked me how many dogs we could adopt with 1.6 billion dollars and now that's all i can think about — Tracie Tom (@tracietom) October 21, 2018



Odds of being designated a saint: 1 in 20,000,000



Odds of being elected President of the United States: 1 in 10,000,000

My new business card if I win the Mega Millions pic.twitter.com/7oQrmvl5F6 — Blake Glover (@blakeglover777) October 23, 2018



Odds of being struck by lightning: 1 in 576,000

Fine, man. Fine. I fell for it and bought a mega millions lottery ticket just now at the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/JqRP8T5kZk — Nicole Blades (@NicoleBlades) October 23, 2018



Odds of winning an Olympic medal: 1 in 662,000



Odds of winning an Oscar: 1 in 11,500

How I’m eating if I win the Mega Millions pic.twitter.com/8A1RV6xDKw — Just Sul (@justsul) October 22, 2018



Odds of being injured by a toilet: 1 in 10,000



Before you get too discouraged, rest assured that you do have a better chance of winning Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot than a meteor landing on your house.

That’s about it, though.

Good luck, folks!



Live look at the MegaMillions for most of us pic.twitter.com/dICwMXeZIj — La Zona Deportiva (@lazonadeportiva) October 22, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.