These weren’t $100K jobs here before the pandemic -- but they are now

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Salaries soared during the economic recovery from the pandemic, and that surge pushed several jobs in Orlando over the $100,000-per-year threshold.

That’s according to a Business Journals analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which showed how median annual income changed by occupation from 2021 to 2022, the most recent data available.

In Orlando, 14 jobs eclipsed the six-figure threshold between 2021 and 2022. Those included:

Read: Macy’s to cut 2,350 workers, close several locations

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Long COVID patients and families push Congress for more treatment options, research (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group