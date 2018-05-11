ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A newly released 911 call is shedding light on what happened at an Altamonte Springs apartment in the moments after police say a man with a gun snuck up on a couple and robbed them.
The man and woman were attacked as they returned from a trip Tuesday night at the Lakeshore Apartments in Altamonte Springs. Police have not arrested anyone.
“We just got robbed,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher.
Altamonte Springs police say the couple was coming home Tuesday when a man with a handgun came up to them and ordered them to get inside their apartment. Once inside, the victims told police they had to get down on the ground while the suspect tied their hands behind their backs.
The 911 caller said he is the victims’ roommate, and woke up to the chaos.
“They [took] phones, they took my work keys, some money that I had,” the 911 caller said.
On Thursday, Altamonte Springs police released a sketch of the robber. Police described him as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair.
People in the community say this is the second time in recent months a resident has been targeted at gunpoint.
