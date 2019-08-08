They're expecting! Orange County firefighters tease new four-legged arrival

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An empty dog bowl will soon be filled at Orange County Fire Rescue.
The department posted a teaser announcement photo of an empty "rookie" dog bowl in front of a fire engine Thursday morning. Next to the empty bowl, an old yellow Labrador poses with a bowl personalized with his name.
Related Headlines
Gray-faced Cooper, 9, has served as the department's first and only comfort dog since 2018. In dog years, Cooper is inching toward retirement age – hitting 70 in human years on his next birthday.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
But before he hangs up his leash, Orange County Fire's Carrie Proudfit said Cooper is preparing to train the department's next comfort K-9.
A rookie four-legged firefighter is readying to join the ranks this week. Proudfit said the new pup will have its debut on Friday.
"Cooper will be 10 here soon, and we suspect he'll want to retire at some point, so, just like every veteran, you've got to show the young rookies how it is done, so they can carry on," Proudfit said in an email.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
She said having Cooper, whose owner is a retired Orange County firefighter, at the department has shown firefighters how important and impactful a comfort dog's presence can be.
"Our crews do so much good, but no doubt that they also see a lot of bad, and he was brought in to help us on those more difficult days," Proudfit said.
Stay tuned to Orange County Fire Rescue's social media pages to see the reveal of the new pup-in-training on Friday.
August 8, 2019
Watch Cooper's heart-warming introductory video below:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}