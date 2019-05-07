  • They're still working on the railroad: SunRail delays expected as repairs continue

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are still working on the railroad after a downed power line melted part of the tracks near Longwood on Sunday.

    The damage caused delays to stack up for SunRail trains on Monday, with delays expected again Tuesday as repairs continue.

    On Monday, SunRail reported some trains were running more than two hours behind. But delays are impacting drivers as well as riders.

    FDOT

    The outage is forcing train conductors to be on guard at every railroad crossing. SunRail officials said if barrier gates are already down, the trains can maintain their speed. But if the barriers are up, the trains need to stop, and have the conductor get out and escort the train across the street.

    This means drivers need to pay extra attention – and allow extra time – at rail crossings along the SunRail route.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for delay updates.

