They're still working on the railroad: SunRail delays expected as repairs continue

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are still working on the railroad after a downed power line melted part of the tracks near Longwood on Sunday.
The damage caused delays to stack up for SunRail trains on Monday, with delays expected again Tuesday as repairs continue.
On Monday, SunRail reported some trains were running more than two hours behind. But delays are impacting drivers as well as riders.
The outage is forcing train conductors to be on guard at every railroad crossing. SunRail officials said if barrier gates are already down, the trains can maintain their speed. But if the barriers are up, the trains need to stop, and have the conductor get out and escort the train across the street.
This means drivers need to pay extra attention – and allow extra time – at rail crossings along the SunRail route.
Due to ongoing signal repairs, SunRail trains continue to be impacted today. Please standby for updates, call 855-724-5411 for assistance 5:30 AM-9:30 PM— SunRail (@RideSunRail) May 7, 2019
