This Central Florida county will be holding a student drawing contest

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Water Resources Department will hold a student “Drop Savers” poster contest.

Students who are in K-12 can participate in the contest.

Students can create a poster describing a water conservation idea in a slogan or drawing form.

The contest is open to Marion County students enrolled in an educational institution.

Read: 2024 Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift wins record 4th Album of the Year honor

All entries are due on March 1.

Each submission will be judged based on the poster’s message, creativity, and originality, not just artistic ability.

The first-place winner in each category will be recognized at a city council meeting, receive a gift bag and have their artwork displayed by local media and at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park.

Read: Defaced tribute sign at Pulse interim memorial draws criticism from grassroots group

First-place winners will also be able to participate in the Florida Section of the America Water Association statewide “Drop Saver” poster contest and obtain additional prizes.

All poster submissions must comply with the guidelines below:

Poster must be drawn on 8.5″ x 11″ white paper. It can be drawn vertically or horizontally.

Each poster must portray a water conservation idea in a slogan, drawing or both. Students may use crayons, paint, color, pencils, or markers. NO highlighters, photos, or computer graphics.

Students must work on posters individually.

Only original artwork will be accepted (no trademarked or copyrighted materials).

Entry forms must be taped, or paper clipped to each poster.

Posters will not be returned.

See Photos: 2024 Grammy Award red carpet arrivals

Click here for more information about the contest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group