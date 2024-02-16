This Central Florida high school will be the first to perform ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Phillips High School will bring the wizarding world of Harry Potter to their theater in the next school year.
Broadway Licensing Global announces official winners of the “Wands at the Ready” competition to perform the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child high school edition.
The competition received over 70 submissions from across the United States showcasing why their drama program was “magical” enough to be the first school in their state to produce the official school version of the hit Broadway show.
The competition ran from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15, 2023.
Schools had to submit a video to emphasize the “magic” of their drama program, demonstrating a passion for the arts, student inclusion and diversity.
In total, schools from 31 states and Puerto Rico were selected as winners.
The winning schools can perform the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child high school edition between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10.
The show’s original creative team has worked on the high school version of the play, including playwright Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, and with the approval of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
The play adaptation will be a shorter runtime than the original and will cater to schools with large or small budgets.
See the full list of contest winners:
- Alabama: Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Alaska: Ketchikan High School
- Arizona: Queen Creek High School
- California: Cordova High School
- Connecticut: Wilton High School
- Delaware: Middletown High School
- Florida: Dr. Phillips High School
- Illinois: Coal City High School
- Indiana: Madison Consolidated High School
- Iowa: Northeast Community High School
- Massachusetts: Westford Academy
- Michigan: Portage Central High School
- Minnesota: Armstrong High School
- Missouri: Sullivan High School
- Montana: Flathead High School
- Nevada: Faith Lutheran High School
- New York: Cornwall Central High School
- North Carolina: Cape Hatteras Secondary School
- Ohio: Firestone CLC Akron School for the Arts
- Oklahoma: Riverfield Country Day School
- Oregon: Roosevelt High School
- Pennsylvania: York County School of Technology
- Puerto Rico: Caribbean School
- South Dakota: Hot Springs High School
- Tennessee: Collierville High School
- Texas: East View High School
- Utah: East High School
- Virginia: Riverside High School
- Wisconsin: Waukesha High School
