This city is giving away free fruit trees to its residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando said it is giving away free fruit trees to its residents this week in downtown Orlando’s Callahan neighborhood.

The city’s Fall Tree Giveaway is being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the McQuigg Urban Farm at West Jefferson Street and McQuigg Avenue.

Options include peach trees, plum trees and fig trees.

The city said increasing its tree canopy is good for the environment and can help reduce homeowner’s energy costs by 30%.

Click here to claim your free fruit tree. Walk ups are also welcome.

See a map of the pickup site below:

