This community will be hosting an edible plant sale

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Grab some plants for your spring garden at the fourth annual Master Gardener Spring Edible Plant Sale.

Guests can pick up some herbs and vegetable plants from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The event will be held at the Volusia County Agricultural Center.

Read: Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025

The gardeners for this sale are trained volunteers from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Extension Volusia County.

The event will be selling a variety of tomatoes, bell peppers, eggplants and herbs.

There will also be a limited number of flowering plants.

Read: Olive oil-infused Oleato drinks now available at Starbucks nationwide

Plants can only be purchased with cash or checks.

Parking and admission will be free to anyone who wants to attend.

See map below for the location of the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group