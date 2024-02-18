This county will be hosting a career exploration panel for residents

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host career exploration panels starting April 4.

The panels will be held Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave.

The event is free and open to the public; no registration is required.

The career panels will go from April 4 until May 2.

Each week, industry professionals will have insightful discussions about various career paths.

The city said the event was designed to provide valuable information to help youth become informed about future careers.

“Our program aims to provide teens with the opportunity to explore various promising career paths, guiding them towards finding their true calling.” David Ricks, Ocala Recreation and Parks Supervisor and program organizer. “We believe that by providing valuable insights into these sectors, teens will be able to make informed career decisions, ensuring the best possible future for themselves.”

The panels will discuss educational requirements, salary, diversity, and inclusion.

Featured industry professionals will include law enforcement, financing and banking, school systems, medicine and construction.

