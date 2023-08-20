This downtown project landed $7M in hotel tax funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The renovation of the popular entertainment venue Plaza Live in downtown Orlando’s Milk District has gotten a hefty grant from Orange County.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 8 approved a $7 million grant in tourist development tax funds to assist with the ongoing renovation of the iconic venue, which began earlier this year. In June, the venue kicked off on the work that includes the installation of “a new sound system, lighting, stage equipment and redesigned seating for better audience comfort and sightlines,” said a Facebook post.

The board’s August approval is part of a past agreement made in 2019, according to county documents.

