ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman said she was badly beaten by the same man accused of grabbing and raping a woman in Thornton Park last month.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was heading home from Publix one September evening when James Calixte pushed her between two cars and started beating her.
Related Headlines
"That's when he started hammering away on my head," she said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Husband of Ohio woman killed by dogs: 'I never wanted Great Danes, but she wanted to rescue them'
- LeBaron slayings: Several family members, including 4 children, killed in Mexico, relatives say
- 3 killed in string of deadly shootings in Palm Bay
- Decorating for Christmas already? Science says you're a happy person
Watch: Police identify two suspects involved in Lake Eola Heights, Thornton Park attacks, chief says
Calixte was charged with battery in that case.
The day after he bonded out of jail on those charges, on Oct. 26, police said Calixte is accused of grabbing and raping a woman outside her home on Jefferson Street in Thornton Park.
On Tuesday, Calixte was captured by U.S. marshals in West Palm Beach and charged with sexual battery.
"I'm hoping now, this guy is going to get what he deserves," the woman said.
She said she is glad Calixte is back behind bars and hopes he stays there.
"I was born and raised here. I'm a native and I mean I'm scared to death. I work downtown. I live here. And this guy has taken just everything from me. Everything," she said.
Calixte's latest arrest came one day after the arrest of another man accused of another unrelated attack in Downtown Orlando.
Read more: Man who attacked woman in Lake Eola Heights arrested, Orlando police say
Watch Orlando police discuss the suspect's arrest below:
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}