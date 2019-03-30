0 This is what you need to know if you are a DISH customer

ORLANDO, Fla. - DISH FAQs

1. What is happening?

By law, WFTV and WRDQ must negotiate carriage agreements with satellite companies like DISH. Usually, these deals are reached without any disruption to your service. In fact, our company has negotiated dozens of agreements with only the rarest of disruptions. Unfortunately, so far, DISH has refused to negotiate a fair deal that recognizes the value customers place on WFTV and WRDQ’s programming and services. Our existing agreement with DISH expires at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2019. If no deal is reached before that date, you will lose live access to the shows, sports and local news on WFTV and WRDQ, which you rely on and are paying for. We are continuing to negotiate with DISH, but DISH has refused to agree to reasonable terms for the valuable programming we provide.

2. As a DISH customer, what can I do to continue to watch my favorite shows on WFTV and WRDQ?

The best thing viewers can do is Call DISH at 1-800-333-3474. Tell DISH that you pay them a lot of money to watch your favorite shows on WFTV and WRDQ, including Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Eyewitness News. Tell DISH that if it drops WFTV and WRDQ, then you will drop DISH.

3. Why does WFTV and WRDQ charge cable and satellite operators a fee to carry their programming?

Despite what you may have heard, this dispute is not about WFTV and WRDQ seeking large fees. DISH is demanding WFTV and WRDQ agree to terms that we have not agreed to with any video provider. WFTV and WRDQ are among the highest rated channels on DISH. Producing and broadcasting high rated, top-quality programming is very expensive. We invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in our local news, weather, and emergency programming. To keep doing that, we need a fair deal from DISH and all our distributors.

4. What is a “fair” deal for WFTV and WRDQ’s programming and why is DISH refusing to pay it?

We have proposed that DISH renew our previous agreement on substantially the same terms as the old agreement. DISH refused. We have carriage agreements with every other major cable and satellite company that is carrying WFTV and WRDQ, including DirecTV and Charter and are seeking to be treated fairly by DISH.

5. Won't rates to subscribers go up if DISH has to pay WFTV and WRDQ?

Whether rates go up depends on decisions made by DISH. Like all cable and satellite companies, DISH is already charging you to receive WFTV and WRDQ as part of your monthly bill. We do not control how much DISH pays to other channels or how it manages its business. DISH should stop over-paying for channels its customers watch less and prioritize channels like WFTV and WRDQ, that its subscribers turn to every day. We have and will continue to negotiate with DISH in good faith in an effort to successfully complete a deal with them.

6. If DISH stops carrying WFTV and WRDQ, will I get a refund on my bill?

It is up to DISH to resolve such questions with its customers. But, you could call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 about a refund and let them know you are no longer getting what you pay for -- your favorite programming from WFTV and WRDQ.

7. Is there anything the public can do to help make sure that WFTV and WRDQ remain on DISH?

The best way for you to encourage a resolution is to register your support of how important it is for them to continue to carry WFTV and WRDQ by calling DISH at 800-333-3474. You pay DISH a lot of money. It will listen to your voices.

You can also view WFTV and WRDQ with an over-the-air antenna available at many retail locations. Or you can contact any number of other providers that are committed to providing you with all the programming you watch every day:

Regardless, we will continue to work hard to try and get a successful outcome to this negotiation so that you do not lose live access to any of your favorite programming. Call DISH and tell them not to drop WFTV or WRDQ.

