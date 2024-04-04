This local restaurant a finalist for James Beard award

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The James Beard Foundation on April 3 announced the Filipino casual fine-dining restaurant Kaya is a finalist in its 2024 Best New Restaurant category.

Kaya debuted in December 2022 at 618 N. Thornton Ave. in Orlando, and since then has garnered media attention and accolades for its innovative menu.

The restaurant also was chosen as Orange County’s most popular restaurant of 2023 by Yelp reviewers and is included in the Michelin Guide.

